Asda and Canal & River Trust team up for one of the UK's biggest canal clean ups

Asda is teaming up with Canal & River Trust to carry out one of the UK’s biggest and most ambitious canal clean-ups.

Hundreds of employees will take to the water on paddle boards, canoes and boats to collect plastic and rubbish littered on the water and along the banks, in what the supermarket is calling the “Adsa Big Canal Clean Up”.

The initiative will run from 2 September to 6 September, covering a 10-mile stretch of waterways, maintained by charity Canal & River Trust, that pass through the city of Leeds.

Chris Brown at ASDA said: “As a proud Leeds-based company, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the waterways in our city, free from litter.”

“We’re committed to tackling plastic waste in our own operations but also have a rolling programme of litter picks in communities across the UK to remove plastic and other litter from our local environments.”

Sean McGinley at Canal & River Trust said: “Canal & River Trust is on a mission to eradicate plastics from our vast network of canals and rivers – helping us all to live in better, more beautiful neighbourhoods, whilst tackling a global issue, and making life better by water.”

“Volunteering with the trust is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals alike to discover their local waterway and have fun while making a difference.”