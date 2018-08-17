ASDA cuts back on its plastic use with six million naked swedes

Asda has announced it is removing plastic wrapping from all its whole swedes as part of its plastic pledge.

The retailer sells almost 6 million swedes every year and with the removal of their wraps a reduction of 14 tonnes of plastic would be the result.

The removal of the plastic wrapping also sees the shelf-life remain the same as previously, with the British-grown veg perfect for up to seven days.

With a plan to reduce plastic packaging in own brand products by an initial 10 per cent by February 2019, the move is part of Asda's ongoing commitment to use less and recycle more plastic.

By 2025, Asda pledges to make all packaging 100 per cent recyclable.

“We’re committed to reducing our plastic usage across own brand products, lowering our impact on the environment and helping families to avoid plastic waste in their homes,” said Nikki Dixon, Senior Manager for Plastic Reduction at Asda.

“Working closely with our British growers to ensure delicious veg is available throughout the year, our naked swedes will maintain their taste credentials, without the need for any plastic."