Asda introduces Fishing for Plastic initiative

Asda has announced it will be stepping up the fight against plastic pollution with its Fishing for Plastic initiative.

In a bid to tackle the amount of plastic that finds its way into the sea, Asda is equipping all its supplier’s fleets with hardwearing and durable bags so crews on over 500 vessels can now collect plastic waste while bringing in a catch.

× Expand ©SIMON PRICE

The scheme will be rolling out globally, as all of Asda’s wild caught fleets will receive the new recycling bags, with countries including Scotland, Alaska, and Norway all participating.

Laura Babbs, Sustainability Manager at Asda, said: “At Asda, we’ve worked hard to reduce and remove plastic from across the business but we are always looking for ways to further our commitment to protecting the planet and working with our suppliers to tackle the wider issue of plastic pollution is vitally important.”

“We can’t tackle big climate issues alone and so it’s important for us to listen to and work in partnership with our suppliers, so we can make a real difference to tackling plastic pollution everyday.”

“This is just a small step in our ongoing sustainability journey, but together with our suppliers, we have the ability to make a big difference.”

Helen Bird, Strategic Engagement Manager for WRAP, said: “Keeping plastic waste out of the natural environment is central to the aims of the UK Plastics Pact, so we welcome this move from one of our founding members.”

“Collaborative working across supply chains is the only way we can tackle the issue of plastic pollution effectively.”