Asda moves entire own brand fresh ready meals range to fully recyclable packaging

Asda has announced it will become the first supermarket to move its entire own brand fresh ready meal range into fully recyclable packaging, with the use of a new tray made from recycled materials.

Launching nationwide from 3rd November, 97 of Asda’s fresh ready meal lines will move to new ‘Evolve’ by Faerch trays, made from natural cPET – a form of detectable and recyclable plastic.

The move is set to transform 775 tonnes of plastic and 45 million ready meal trays from non-recyclable to recyclable material.

With over half of its fresh ready meals already in recyclable plastic or foil trays, the further additions will now mean Asda will be the first retailer to have an entire range of own-brand fresh ready meal trays that are fully recyclable.

Paul Gillow, Asda’s Vice President of Own-Brand and Commercial Strategy, said: “Over 130 million of our ready meals are purchased each year by our customers, so this change to packaging means customers don’t have to prioritise plastic reduction over grocery decision making, ensuring they can continue purchasing quality products at great prices, but with the added value of recycle-ready packaging.”

Alongside the fresh ready meal changes, Asda also announced last week the moving of its entire Aberdeen Angus Steak range into fully recyclable cardboard trays, saving an additional 50 tonnes of plastic annually.