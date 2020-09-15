Asda removes plastic fruit and veg bags from some stores

Asda will be removing plastic fruit and veg bags from its stores, in a trial that aims to help the supermarket retailer continue its fight against plastic pollution.

The move could save around 141 tonnes of plastic a year, which equates to over 3.5 million bags.

In a nine-store trial, instead of the plastic bags, Asda will be offering ‘Veggio’ bags, priced at a market-leading 30p each, the bags provide customers with an affordable, reusable alternative to single-use plastic fruit and veg bags.

Kevin Patel, Director of Produce at Asda, said: “This is a really exciting step in our journey as we continue to look at innovative ways we can reduce unnecessary plastic from across the business and meet our target of reducing own brand plastic by 15% by 2021.

We know that our customers and colleagues are really passionate about sustainability and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to do their bit for the environment, without having to compromise on quality."

Asda has recently announced a number of innovative solution to plastic pollution, including launching the first 100% recyclable blueberry punnet, which will recycle 5.5 million film lids, with more trials to come later in the year on other fresh lines.

Removing the plastic fruit and veg bags began on Monday 7th September.

Stores included in the trial are: