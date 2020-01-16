Asda to introduce first sustainability trial at Middleton store

Shoppers at the ASDA Middleton store are to be at the forefront of the supermarkets research into new packaging technology, as the local store becomes the retailer’s national test-bed for innovation to reduce plastic.

From May, the store will become the first Asda store in the UK where shoppers can fill up their own containers of products, including Asda’s own-brand coffee, rice and pasta.

The Yorkshire based store has also asked well known household brands to work with them on their quest to reduce plastic – meaning shoppers will also be able to use refill points for Kellogg’s cereals such as Coco Pops and Rice Krispies and Unilever’s PG Tips tea.

Trials will last for at least three months before a decision is made on whether to roll out, retrial or stop.

In addition to the refill stations, the store will include a ‘naked florist’ offering plastic-free flowers and loose produce with items such as cucumbers and mushrooms being taken out of their plastic packaging.

A range of new recycling facilities, including a reverse vending machine for plastic bottles, cans and hanger recycling will also be available.

Roger Burnley, CEO of Asda, said: “We’re on an ongoing quest to remove and reduce the amount of plastic in our business – and to find new ways to help our customers to reuse and refill our products. It’s a journey we can’t go on alone, which is why we invited our suppliers to innovate with us.”