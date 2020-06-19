Asda to remove over 24.5 million plastic forks from salads

Asda has announced that it will remove plastic forks from its salads and protein bowls, in-line with its ongoing commitment to ‘Use less and recycle more’.

This move will result in the removal of over 24.5 million plastic forks each year across its own brand salads, which will equivalent of 41 tonnes of plastic.

In addition, Asda has also removed 21.6 tons of plastic from its Extra Special Asparagus range, by removing the plastic tray, saving 1.6 million trays a year. This move has meant that in total, fresh produce has had 256 tonnes of plastic removed in 2020.

Customer will be able to see the new packaging across salad from the 25th June.

Kevin Patel, Asda’s Director of Produce, said: “We are passionate about delivering our commitment to customers to use less and recycle more and this move marks the next step in our journey as we strive to commitment to reduce own-brand plastic packaging by 15% by 2021.”

“We know that customers like the ease of picking up salads and fresh produce on the go, but we know they are passionate about the environment plastic pollution, which is why we have made the decision to remove plastic forks so our customers don’t have to choose between living sustainably and shopping with ease.”