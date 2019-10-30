Asda to trial refillable container scheme in 2020

ASDA will be trialling reusable and refillable packaging for three months in 2020.

In a bid to cut down on its plastic, shoppers’ containers will be refilled from dispensers within the store.

× Expand via shutterstock

Additionally, almost a third of its own brand plastic packaging will also come from recycled materials by the end of next year as it aims to prevent almost 20,000 tones of non-recycled plastic from ending up in landfill.

By February 2021 the retailer says it’s aiming to reduce the total amount of plastic used in its own brand packaging by 15 per cent and make it all recyclable by 2025.

“The elimination of avoidable plastic, and crucially single-use plastic, is at the top of our minds – and at the top of our customers’ minds,” said Roger Burnley, Asda chief executive.

“Our focus is on removing unnecessary plastic, and where packaging is beneficial to the life of a product we will trial new solutions that are as recycled and as recyclable as possible.”