AST Plastic Containers delivers essential liquids to critical services

AST Plastic Containers, a manufacturer of high-quality plastic containers based in North Wales, has increased its production by 20 per cent.

The move is to aid its cleaning and sanitising clients to meet the demand for their products due to the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has seen a surge in demand for its 5 and 10 litre plastic containers and is manufacturing 100,000 more a month.

AST Plastics has also increased its production staff from 16 to 20 employees on the shop floor in order to make the extra products.

The plastic containers are being used by UK-based companies to transport their cleaning and sanitising products to critical services such as the NHS.

Matthias Hochholzer, Managing Director of AST Plastic Containers in the UK, said: “We are pleased with the small part we can play in delivering essential fluids like hand sanitiser, cleaning liquids and detergents to those that need it the most at this challenging time. “

“Day to day, most people don’t think about the supply chain that’s involved in delivering a product to an end point, but I think the current pandemic is highlighting various roles that previously were more behind the scenes such as manufacturers and transportation.”