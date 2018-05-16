ASTM International selects UK-based Manufacturing Technology Centre as new additive manufacturing centre

ASTM International has announced the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), based in Ansty Park, Coventry UK, is joining ASTM International’s recently-announced Centre of Excellence in Additive Manufacturing.

Supported by research organisations across Europe, MTC will be the first non-U.S. founding partner.

The UK government established the MTC in 2010 as part of an investment in research centres called the High Value Manufacturing Catapult.

MTC’s National AM Centre includes an industrial scale end-to-end facility encompassing metals, polymers, and ceramics technology and now employs over 600 people who bridge the gap between academia and industry by supporting R&D and training.

The MTC has expertise in material testing, process simulation, design, and part inspection, all of which support robust AM process chains.

Today’s announcement coincides with significant expansion of the Centre, including a $20million (£14.8million) UK-government funded project to develop the next generation AM factory for aerospace parts.

Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s Director of global additive manufacturing programs, said: “MTC will play a key role in achieving the vision of filling industry gaps in AM standardisation and driving innovation on global scale.”

“We are excited to join this vitally important effort to build a strong technical foundation for the future of additive manufacturing,” said Professor Ken Young, MTC’s Technical Director.

“Standards are critically important to enable industry to exploit AM technology. To be recognised by ASTM International for our AM capability and to be included as the first non-US partner is a great honour.”