ASTM International’s new standard helps classify rubberlike materials

A new standard from ASTM International’s plastics committee includes a classification system for a type of rubberlike material used in numerous products such as clothing and car parts.

Known as thermoplastic copolyester moulding and extrusion materials or TPC, these materials are rubber-like materials combining flexibility, high-temperature resistance and strength.

Soft forms of TPC are used in products like fitness clothing while firmer forms can be used for products such as air ducts.

If classification requirements are met, the standard (D8156) also allows for the use of recycled copolyester elastomers.

ASTM International says raw plastic material manufacturers, buyers, and testers will find this standard most useful.

ASTM welcomes participation in the development of its standards and its next meeting will be November 5th-7th in Washington, D.C., USA.