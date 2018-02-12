ASTM International committees busy on standards for recovered carbon black

Recovered carbon black standardisation committees at ASTM International are seeking input for its work on related

ASTM International members from its committee on recovered carbon black (rCB) (D36) are announcing and seeking input on new standards and related efforts. Several subcommittees are supporting these efforts to help the tyre recycling industry.

For example, a subcommittee (D36.10) recently approved a list of 22 existing standards that are already being used in the carbon black industry. The group will now recognise these standards as acceptable for use in the rCB industry until rCB statistical data is available that may suggest otherwise.

In addition, the subcommittee on co-products (D36.20) is soliciting laboratories to participate in a round robin study on rubber-derived liquids. In this study, several existing test methods will be used to verify their reliability for those liquids.

Also, thirteen proposed terms from the subcommittee on nomenclature (D36.30) could be approved and published by the committee by late March.

Finally, a task group within the subcommittee on environmental safety and sustainability (D36.40) has been formed to explore areas of standardisation for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in tires.

The task group will hold its initial meeting in conjunction with the conference of the European Tyre Recycling Association in Brussels, Belgium, on March 14th.