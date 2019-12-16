Aston Martin Lagonda opens manufacturing plant in Wales

Aston Martin Lagonda has opened its new manufacturing facility in St Athan, Wales.

The opening ceremony was attended by Group CEO Dr Andy Palmer, and Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford.

When the plant commences full production, which is expected in the second quarter of 2020, the company will have created up to 600 new highly-skilled jobs, rising to 750 at peak production.

Palmer said: “Opening our new manufacturing facility at St Athan today is a pivotal day for Aston Martin and a vote of confidence in the UK, with the facility projected to employ up to 750 highly-skilled workers at its peak.”

“St Athan is a critical step in delivering our new car, DBX, which will be built in the new facility. The opening of St Athan is a hugely important milestone in the company’s growth plan and integral to our ambitions as a global luxury brand with a presence in all major sectors of the market.”

Drakeford said: “Today is a proud moment for Aston Martin, the Welsh Government, and for Wales. Locating this world-class and globally recognised brand in St Athan is a huge vote of confidence in the Welsh workforce. It is an example of the Welsh Government’s support and can-do attitude driving economic growth and creating jobs.”

“I look forward to the first made-in-Wales Aston Martins rolling off the production line next year.”