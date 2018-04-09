Aston University to host public lecture on polymers

Materials expert Professor Paul Topham will host a public lecture at Aston University on how polymers transform our world-from 3d printing to bulletproof vests.

The free public lecture will take place at the university on Thursday 3rd May 2018.

Aston University says a world without polymers would throw mankind back decades, being responsible for countless additions to the modern world, from biomedical implants and bulletproof vests to 3D printing and a new generation of solar cells.

In his inaugural lecture as Professor of Polymer Science at Aston University, Paul Topham will present a celebration of these materials and show how they have changed different aspects of our lives.

Drawing on over 15 years studying polymers, Professor Topham will discuss common myths as he explores plastics and polymer properties and why he believes they are worth learning about.

The evening will start at 18:00 with refreshments, moving onto the lecture at 18:30 with a networking event at 19:30.

Places can be booked at the Eventbrite page.