Automotive interior supplier Kotobukiya Fronte signs license to use EconCore’s thermoplastic honeycomb production technology

EconCore, the technology provider for continuous production of thermoplastic honeycomb sandwich materials, has signed a license agreement with Kotobukiya Fronte, a leading manufacturer of car interior components.

The Japanese company, which has several production locations worldwide, has installed EconCore’s production technology, addressing the market demand of weight and cost efficiency.

The innovative honeycomb material solutions of Kotobukiya Fronte is now offered under the brand name of M-Light.

Jochen Pflug, CEO of EconCore, said: “We are very pleased and proud to have Kotobukiya Fronte join the family of our licensees. We’ve seen the market shift to lighter, sustainable materials, and OEMs insist on keeping costs competitive at the same time.”

“This development is helping to evolve the automotive interior market and EconCore’s technology is helping to transform the market with its superior performance and enhanced acoustic properties.”

“We are confident Kotobukiya Fronte is the right partner to develop new honeycomb products for automotive interiors and we are keen to support them with their innovative plans.”