Automotive output knocked in November after UK car demand collapses by over a quarter

British car manufacturers have suffered a fall in demand for new models in the UK, after nearly a five per cent fall in vehicle output over November 2017.

Along with the fall in output, the level of new vehicle demand amongst UK motorists has plummeted by 28.1 per cent, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which represents over 700 automotive companies, warned as it blamed heavily impacted diesel sales for the figures.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Brexit uncertainty, coupled with confusion over diesel taxation and air quality plans, continues to impact domestic demand for new cars and, with it, production output. Whilst it is good to see exports grow in November, this only reinforces how overseas demand remains the driving force for UK car manufacturing. Clarity on the nature of our future overseas trading relationships, including details on transition arrangements with the EU, is vital for future growth and success.”

The continuing sterling fluctuations as Brexit negotiations continue have offered some solace to car-makers however, as motor exports rose 1.3 per cent over November, contributing a tenth of all cars leaving factories.