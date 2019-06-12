Avantium hosts Technology & Market Day

Avantium has hosted a Technology & Markets Day at its headquarters in Amsterdam.

The event was used for the company to update the market on Avantium’s strategies and technologies, in particular that of the Synvina business unit and the commercialisation of PEF, a 100 per cent renewable and fully recyclable polymer.

Avantium’s most advanced technology is the YXY plant-to-plastics process that catalytically converts plant-based sugars into a wide range of chemicals and plastics, such as PEF.

Avantium has successfully demonstrated the YXY Technology at its pilot plant in Geleen, in the Netherlands.

The second technology is the Dawn Technology, which converts non-food biomass into industrial sugars and lignin in order to transition the chemicals and materials industries to non-fossil resources.

The third technology is called Mekong and catalytically converts industrial sugars to plant-based MEG.

Avantium is currently building a new demonstration plant for Mekong with an opening planned in Delfzijl by the end of the year.