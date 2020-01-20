Avantium to build FDCA flagship plant at Chemie Park Delfzijl

Avantium has announced that its subsidiary, Avantium Renewable Polymers, has signed a letter of intent to locate its new flagship plant at Chemie Park Delfzijl, in the Netherlands.

The five-kiloton facility will produce plant-based FDCA, a key building block for many chemicals and plastics such as PEF.

Avantium Renewable Polymers has also entered into a letter of intent with a Regional Consortium relating to the financing of the FDCA flagship plant and associated costs, for €30 million, over the period to the plant’s completion in 2023.

Nienke Homan, Regional Minister for the Province of Groningen, said: “Avantium and Groningen share an ambition to support the transition to a circular economy. Along with the increased innovation the flagship plant will bring to the region, the Avantium plant will create over 60 highly skilled jobs and provides significant indirect employment opportunities.”

“Avantium’s decision to build its plant at Delfzijl is a testament to the strong ecosystem that the region provides for green chemistry.”

Tom van Aken, CEO of Avantium, said: “Groningen Seaports offers us an excellent location with the right infrastructure. The Province of Groningen is at the forefront of green chemistry development and has an exceptional reputation in investing in technologies for a sustainable future.”

“We are delighted to have reached another important step in Avantium Renewable Polymers’ funding process for its FDCA flagship plant. Together with the PEFerence grant, and the investments by Avantium, we are on track to attract the funding for the FDCA flagship plant, which we aim to have in place before the end of 2020.”

“We are now focused on progressing our discussions with potential strategic partners.”