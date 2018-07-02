Avantium to open pilot biorefinery for its Zambezi technology in Delfzijl, Netherlands

Avantium, a technology development company, has announced it will open a pilot biorefinery for its Zambezi technology in Delfzijl, Netherlands next month.

Avantium develops novel technologies that use renewable carbon sources instead of fossil resources and the Delfzijl plant will pilot Avantium’s latest technology to convert plant-based non-food feedstock to high purity industrial sugars and lignin.

The industrial sugars are used in chemistry and fermentation processes to produce a broad range of durable materials, while lignin is used in energy generation.

The province of Groningen is supporting the pilot biorefinery with a RIG (‘Regionale Investeringssteun Groningen’) subsidy of €1.8 million (approximately £1.6million.)

“We are thrilled to open our pilot biorefinery, which will enable the use of non-food biomass, such as forestry residue, to make many products people use every day,” said Tom Van Aken, Chief Executive Officer of Avantium.

“This is a milestone in our work to support the transition to a circular economy, and we are already looking beyond the pilot phase. We have a consortium of partners committed to developing a commercial-scale plant.”

Avantium previously announced it had founded a consortium to develop an ecosystem for the biorefinery technology, with the consortium consisting of AkzoNobel, RWE, Staatsbosbeheer and Chemport Europe.

“We have gathered the right partners to tap into local expertise, utilities and infrastructure for the future commercial scale-up of our technology in the Netherlands,” added Van Aken.

“Other potential partners around the world have also expressed interest in licensing our technology for local deployment, to make glucose from a wide variety of feedstocks.”

Opening ceremonies for the pilot will take place in Amsterdam on 10th July and in Delfzijl on 13th July.