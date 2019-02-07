Avery Dennison Corporation has announced the appointment of Sam O’Keefe as Vice President of research and development (R&D) for its Label and Graphic Materials group in Europe (LGM-EU), effective immediately.

She will be reporting to Pascale Wautelet, Vice President of global R&D, becoming part of the European leadership team of LGM.

Sam brings more than 25 years of industrial experience and materials science with major international companies.

× Expand Avery Dennison Avery Dennison appoints Sam O’Keefe Vice President of R&D EMEA

She joins Avery Dennison from Sensient Technologies, where she worked as technical director – Industrial Colors and prior to Sensient, she held technical and leadership roles with several companies, including Unilever, InterfaceFlor, Ashland and Saint-Gobain.

Sam earned her Ph.D. in physical science (rheology of polymer-modified cements) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry in Bristol, England.

Wautelet, said: “In this role, Sam will provide vision and direction to the R&D organisation in the EMEA region and lead new-product development, material re-engineering and adhesive development for Avery Dennison’s LGM business across Europe.”