Avery Dennison expands automotive aftermarket portfolio

Avery Dennison is showcasing a significantly expanded automotive toolkit at its FESPA stand.

Additions to the range include three new Supreme Wrapping Film colours, a new option for paint protection and a comprehensive range of automotive window films.

Oliver Guenther, senior director, Marketing and Channel Strategy, said that emotional appeal and ‘wow’ factor were the driving forces behind the three new bold and seductive Supreme Wrapping Film colours.

Guenther said: “These gloss and satin metallic additions to our flagship wrap range take us to well over 100 different colours, offering installers an enormous breadth of creative choices – with colour matching also available for special projects. As with all films in the range, the benefits include superb conformability, repositionability and slideability, saving valuable installation time, and excellent long-term removability.”

The new colours in the range are SWF Gloss Metallic Fun Purple, SWF Gloss Metallic Passion Red and SWF Satin Metallic Energetic Yellow.

× Expand Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison is launching a medium to long-term Pure Defense Series that complements the existing Supreme Protective Films Series. This is suitable for users who want to protect their vehicle’s paint against many of the challenges of the road, and maintain peak value.

Completing the range of automotive solutions is the new Avery Dennison Automotive Window Films portfolio – three different ranges for solar protection, occupant’s comfort and extra passenger privacy.

Oliver Guenther: “This is a major new set of films for installers, allowing them to fine-tune all aspects of vehicle window appearance, thermal performance and safety. All of the films in these ranges allow installers to select the appropriate light transmission levels for their particular application.”