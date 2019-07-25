Avery Dennison Corporation has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 (CE 100) network as part of the company’s support of a global transition to a circular economy.

Membership in the CE100 reflects Avery Dennison’s ongoing practice of joining forces with customers and suppliers across the supply chain to deliver solutions that can make a material difference in the world.

The company believes that meeting evolving social and environmental needs and new business challenges can best be achieved by supporting a transition to a circular economy.

Avery Dennison joins Ellen MacArthur CE 100.

“Our size, scale, and position within the supply chain, give us a particular responsibility to aggressively act on the key principles of a circular economy--design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems,” said Deon Stander, vice president and general manager, RBIS, and corporate lead, sustainability for Avery Dennison.

“After eight decades of global manufacturing leadership, we’ve learned the importance of reinventing and improving the materials and products we make, as well as how we make them. With the circular economy as a clear orientation point, we are moving our sustainability efforts, and our business, forward and fostering bold solutions to address the sustainability challenges of our time.”

Avery Dennison’s circular practices and commitments include: