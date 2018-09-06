Avery Dennison joins the Plasticity Partner Program in three-year agreement

As part of the Plasticity Partner Program, Avery Dennison Corporation, global materials science and manufacturing company and Ocean Recovery Alliance, founders of Plasticity Forum, have entered into a three-year agreement.

The companies say over the three-year period they aim to collaborate across the industry to discover, connect and facilitate solutions to create innovative prevention programs for plastic pollution.

“Avery Dennison has eight ambitious sustainability goals that we have committed to meet by 2025, and we know that to achieve them we need to work collaboratively within our industry and beyond,” said Roland Simon, Vice President of global procurement and corporate sustainability at Avery Dennison.

“Partnering with Plasticity enables us to work across our value chain to find systemic solutions to convert plastic waste into valuable second-life resources, which is a key priority for us.”

Doug Woodring, Founder and Managing Director of Ocean Recovery Alliance added: “At Plasticity, we look for practical and progressive thinkers to join our forum, to bring together new ways of thinking, technologies and creativity to introduce innovative projects and initiatives that will help improve our ocean environment.”