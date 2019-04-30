Avery Dennison launches M_use design inspiration platform

Avery Dennison has launched M_use, a new digital platform to inspire innovative design solutions for label and packaging designers and converters.

M_use, short for ‘materials in use’, is a community where users can find inspiration as they experience the attributes of a label application, as well as discover more about the science behind the design.

Angus McGuffin, Global Creative Director at Avery Dennison, said: “M_use combines inspirational design content with the materials science expertise of Avery Dennison. It’s an easy to use interface that shows the magic of materials in use.”

“Powered by Avery Dennison, M_use leverages our deep knowledge of materials science and our love and curiosity for design to bring an inspiration-to-production, full-circle experience to designers, brands and label printers.”

Ralph Olthoff, Global Marketing Director for Wine and Spirits at Avery Dennison, said: “We see M_use as a digital swatchbook for our convertors as much as an inspirational resource for designers.”

“Creatives can download on design on high-resolution images to see the material in use before ordering a sample.”

The site launched with a focus on the wine and spirits industry and will expand into additional segments.