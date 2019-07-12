Avery Dennison shortlisted for Global Environment and Sustainability Award 2019

Global materials science and manufacturing company Avery Dennison has been shortlisted for the Environmental and Sustainability Award of the Label Industry Global Awards 2019.

One of three finalists, Avery Dennison is the first pressure sensitive label material supplier to introduce liner made from recycled PET, available commercially in Europe.

The liner, which uses 30 per cent PET post-consumer waste, meets technical qualifications while maintaining quality and performance for label design, printing, and application.

Life cycle analysis of the rPET liner shows that use of one million square metres of Avery Dennison rPET23 line in place of virgin PET23 liner reduces the use of fossil fuel by 30 per cent, energy use by 23 per cent, and water use by 20 per cent.

Jeroen Diderich, Vice President and General Manager for Label and Graphic Materials EMEA at Avery Dennison, said: “Avery Dennison’s rPET liner is a great example of how innovative thinking and collaboration across the label and packaging value chain are resulting in new ways to replace virgin resources with recycled alternatives.”

“This is in line with our 2025 Sustainability Goals, where we want to introduce more products that contain recycled content and enable recycling of end-of-use packaging.”