Avery Dennison strengthens support in the United Kingdom

Avery Dennison has increased investment in its Cramlington Concept Lab in North East England, and continues to build upon its established local network while expanding partnerships with UK customers.

The company has increased stocks of raw materials in the Cramlington distribution centre to ensure customers can order the supplies they need during the Brexit transition. The company has already established customs clearance arrangements at the facility.

× Expand RICHARD MORAN PHOTOGRAPY LTD 15 SPEN DRIVE WEST PARK LEEDS LS16 5AH RICHARD MORAN PHOTOGRAPY LTD 15 SPEN DRIVE WEST PARK LEEDS LS16 5AH 00 44 (0)113 2936671 00 44 (0)7774 946229 Avery Dennison Luxembourg June 2017 ORIGINAL PHOTOGRAPHIC WORK

The firm’s well-established UK supply network, combined with its full-service research lab in Cramlington, allows customers to go from concept to project in 10 working days, with a minimum order of just 1000 square meters.

“The print and packaging industry is really on the forefront of innovation,” says Mikaela Harding, technical sales support representative at Avery Dennison and board member of FINAT’s Young Professionals Network,

“I’ve gotten to work with really creative UK brands that are leveraging chemistry and engineering to turn their packaging into a differentiator, such as solutions that extend product freshness or support sustainable design. These projects are highly collaborative, and it’s been very encouraging to see how many partners across the supply chain are eager to team up to work on these larger solutions that are driving the industry forward.”

UK customers also have access to the R&D teams at the Cramlington Concept Lab for custom research and material recommendations.

“Unsurprisingly, we see a majority of our UK customers focusing on Brexit and Covid-19 at the moment.” says James Wigzell, technical sales support representative at Avery Dennison,

“But many of these companies are also partnering with us on wider transformation plans, especially around sustainability. I’m working with companies on projects which focus on label material choice and design to reduce material usage, create innovative reusable packaging and enable recycling. It’s motivating to see that even with the challenges facing the global economy in the short term, businesses are still focused on taking big steps forward in tackling environmental issues.”