Avery Dennison to exhibit ‘A Connected World’ at Labelexpo Europe 2019

Avery Dennison says it will take visitors to Labelexpo Europe on a journey through the industries being transformed by intelligent labels as they join live RFID and NFC demonstrations and immerse themselves in the next evolution of shopping.

Radio-frequency identification technology and near-field communications are two of the technologies that will be on display in Avery Dennison’s Store of the Future, part of “A Connected World”, one of four world of discovery areas on exhibit.

There will also be opportunities to see how NFC technology enables consumer engagement with features like augmented reality or connectivity with other online platforms.

“We are creating an interactive environment in which Labelexpo visitors will be able to experience the speed and efficiency of inventory accuracy with RFID and feel the ease of autonomous checkout, all while getting a first-hand, interactive view into the shopping environment of the future,” said Francisco Melo, vice president and general manager, RFID.

Due to Avery Dennison On-Metal tags, metals and packages containing liquids are no longer a barrier to RFID adoption and the compelling ROI it offers in segments like beauty and food.

The first microwave-safe RFID tag, WaveSafe tags are specially designed for item-level tagging of chilled and frozen packaged foods. WaveSafe tags eliminate the fire risk from microwaving RFID-labelled food packages, while still delivering accurate read rates and item tracking.

Avery Dennison is also partnering with PragmatIC to develop inlays for multiple market applications.

This unique electronics platform delivers high frequency flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) thinner than a human hair that can easily be embedded into multiple substrates.

“In the future, everything we buy and use will soon have a unique digital identity and the ability to connect to the internet—and everything else,” said Jasper Zonnenberg, senior global marketing director for Intelligent Labels.

“What will this connected universe look like for brands? For consumers? How will labeling and packaging play a role? We look forward to engaging with visitors to answer those questions and more at this year’s Labelexpo.”

Labelexpo Europe runs September 24-27, 2019, at the Brussels Expo. Visit Avery Dennison at Booth #A31 in Exhibition Hall 5.