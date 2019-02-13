Aviation Enterprises Ltd changes name to Airborne UK to reflect further integration into Airborne Group

UK-based Aviation Enterprises Ltd has announced it has changed its company name to Airborne UK.

AEL was acquired in 2015 by Dutch Airborne, a technology leader in the digital manufacturing of advanced composite products.

The name change reflects the integration of the UK company within the Airborne Group strategy, and will strengthen the customer centric approach of the group, providing its customers with combined in-depth knowledge on digital manufacturing and structural design of composites.

Joe Summers, Managing Director at Airborne UK, said: “Our renaming symbolises the intent of the Airborne Group and our joint ambitions in the UK market. We look forward to growing all aspects of the business, and are actively seeking new clients for engineering, prototyping and automation solutions.”

Arno van Mourik, CEO of Airborne, said: “The digital agenda of the Airborne Group focusses on smart manufacturing and smart solutions in the field of advanced composites. This agenda will also support our customers to radically cut cost and improve their time to market drastically.”

“To create new opportunities in the UK and Irish market =or all services in our digital portfolio, a further integration of our knowledge on digital manufacturing, machine learning and the in-depth knowledge of Airborne UK un structural engineering, is of the essence.”