Axiom has designed a dual function mud guard for mountain bike brand

Axiom has designed a dual function mud guard, the DualGuard, for SicoMTB Products.

The development acts as a traditional mudguard and diverts water and muck specifically away from the electric motor housing.

Traditional mudguards do not work with the changing geometry of the rear suspension, this means that they can only be mounted in one area so reducing the ability to deflect water, grit and stones.

To create the product the in-house design team at Axiom initially 3D scanned a bike to precisely replicate the geometry of the bike and enable them to simulate the suspension travel when riding on rough terrain.

A 3d printed prototype was produced for thorough testing and final design adjustments before the highly skilled machining team at Axiom were brought in.

They CNC machined the initial prototype tooling using epoxy blocks on one of the in-house three axis machines.

The team then worked with a vacuum forming specialist to produce the final, two piece, innovative mudguard solution.

Alan Rendle-Eames, Managing Director added, “This is exactly the type of engineering challenge that our business excels at. Our highly experienced CAD design team are able to come up with design solutions that our machining specialists are quickly able to turn into reality and fine tune with the design engineers to produce quick and technically complex solutions.”