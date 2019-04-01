Axion believes simple kerbside collections can boost recycling rates

Axion, resource recovery specialist, believes easy kerbside collections for consumers that focus on consistent quality are essential if the UK is to boost plastics recycling rates and meet current targets.

Investment in infrastructure is also needed to enable the collection of a wider range of plastic packaging at the kerbside as that is the only way to achieve the volumes required for successful recycling, says Richard McKinlay, Axion’s Head of Circular Economy.

In Response to current Government consultation on ‘Consistency in Household and Business Recycling Collections in England’, McKinlay said: “While it’s good to have ambitious targets, without a shift in focus and investment in infrastructure, these targets won’t be reached.”

“The aim of recycling is changing from being a profitable business in its own right to tackling the growing volumes of waste and a desire to recycle. Through Extended Producer Responsibility the economic landscape will change, and so must the infrastructure.”

The company believes looking ahead, a ‘full reform’ of the recycling infrastructure is needed to tackle all types of packaging waste, including pots tubs and trays (PTT) as well as plastic film.

Additionally, to get more consistent collections, the focus of the message should be changed to encourage collecting all packaging types, but of a better quality.

He adds: “Consumers are being bombarded with new bespoke collection scheme options. While these models work well for businesses, they are not always suitable for consumers and few are likely to participate. We need to recycle at the kerbside and keep it simple to avoid confusion.”