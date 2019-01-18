Axion Polymers expands its team to meet rising demand

Axion Polymers is expanding its sales and business development teams across both its Manchester sites.

The company says the expansion reflects the plastics recycler response to rising demand for resource-efficient, high quality recycled polymers.

Laura Smith, Commercial Operations Manager will now oversee the sales and business development functions for the Salford and Trafford Park facilities.

She also shares responsibility for business development for the polymer products from Salford with Mark Keenan, Business Development Manager.

Amy Stiven, Sales and Logistics Manager, heads up sales of all products from both sites, which produce high-grade Axpoly polymers, SRF and aggregates derived from UK end-of-life vehicles and waste electrical goods.

× Expand Axion Polymers (L-R) Amy Stiven and Laura Smith

Taking charge of technical development for polymers is Process Development Engineer Pasika Chongcharoenthaweesuk, while Commercial Coordinator Martina Verescakova manages the Duty of Care checks for materials from Axion’s advanced processing plant (SWAPP).

Sam Mahoney, Transport and Weighbridge Coordinator, looks after new business for

SWAPP, SRF, aggregates and other materials, as well as looking after existing customers.