Axion Polymers gains new H & S standard and renews ISO 9001 certification

Axion Polymers has renewed its current ISO management system certification and gained the new enhanced ISO45001 Health and Safety standard at its two Manchester materials recycling sites.

Following an extensive audit process in 2020, Axion Polymers has been recertified for the ISO 9001 quality management systems at its Salford and Trafford Park operations.

ISO9001 certification is based on seven quality principles, covering all aspects of the plants’ operations, from manufacture to supply and customer service.

Both sites have also successfully transitioned from OHSAS 18001, the Health and Safety management systems standard, to the latest ISO45001 certification ahead of the September 2021 deadline, that demonstrates a strict compliance with Health and Safety procedures.

Axion’s General Manager Judith Clayman, explained: “This is a fantastic achievement and we are all delighted with successfully renewing our Lloyds Register ISO 9001 quality standards accreditation, confirming our commitment and adherence to our existing stringent quality management procedures.”

“This assures our customers that all Axpoly and Axplas products are manufactured according to the highest quality and safety standards. We aim to make it evident from first setting foot on our sites that the health and safety of our employees, subcontractors and visitors is of the utmost priority. That is why I am so pleased that the whole team’s effort has been rewarded with the renewal of existing certification and achievement of the latest enhanced accreditation.”

Axion is continuing its work towards achieving the environmental management standard ISO 14001 for both sites.