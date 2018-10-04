Axion Polymers invests in laboratory test equipment to enhance product development

Axion Polymers has invested in more laboratory test equipment at its Salford-based plastics recycling facility.

The investment will include a new injection moulder, which will enable a greater range of polymer testing and further development of recycled polymer grades.

Axion’s in-house test capability now includes a Fourier Transform mid -infrared spectrometer for analysing the composition of black and dark-coloured polymer chips, a near-infrared multi-chip spectrometer for rapid analysis of large quantities of polymer chips and an X-Ray fluorescence analyser for heavy metals and bromine.

To produce test pieces and evaluate moulding performance, the laboratory also has a notched Izod impact tester, a tensile tester and a lab-scale injection moulder.

× Expand Axion Polymers

Axion’s Salford plant refines plastics extracted from end-of-life vehicles at their nearby facility at Trafford Park, Manchester.

The company says the laboratory investment further enhances Axion’s technical capability in supplying tailored polymers to suit specific end-user requirements, such as modified melt flow, impact resistance and tensile strength.

Mark Keenan, Axion Polymers Business Development Manager, said: “Being able to guarantee consistent quality results and product is so important to all our customers, most of which run their operations 24 hours a day. The new laboratory equipment will ensure we are able to do that.”

Pasika Chongcharoenthaweesuk, Axion’s Polymer Process Development Engineer explained: “The investment in new laboratory test equipment allows us to achieve reliable data for our polymer quality and process control. This helps to optimise the process, not only to produce a consistent quality product but also to improve the quality and increase the throughput. This has opened up new opportunities for us to develop products suitable for other applications.”