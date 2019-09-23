Axion Polymers successfully renews ISO 9001 certification

Axion Polymers has successfully renewed its ISO management system certification at its two Manchester plastics recycling sites. The company has also gained a new ISO18001 Health and Safety standard for the Salford facility.

The company has been recertified for its ISO 9001 quality management systems at its Salford and Trafford Park sites, following an audit conducted by LRQA.

Based on seven quality principles, ISO 9001 certification covers all aspects of the plants’ operations, from manufacture to supply and customer service.

While the Trafford Park site has been recertified for OHSAS 18001, the Health and Safety management systems standard, it’s the first time that Salford facility has achieved this certification. OHSAS 18001 demonstrates a strict compliance with Health and Safety procedures.

Axion’s next step is to work towards achieving the environmental management standard ISO 14001 for both sites.

Laura Smith, Axion’s Commercial Operations Manager, said: “We’re proud to have achieved renewal of our Lloyds Register ISO 9001 quality standards accreditation and this is testimony to the rigorous quality management procedures we have in place.”

Judith Clayman, Axion’s General Manager, added: “Achieving this standard at both sites is a key goal for our company. The Health and Safety of our employees, subcontractors and visitors is our highest priority from their first footstep on site and subsequently throughout our entire operation."

“I am delighted that the whole team’s hard work has been rewarded with the certification. It demonstrates that robust implementation of policies, procedures and controls is in place to achieve excellent working conditions and workplace health and safety across the whole business. We will now be focussing our efforts on achieving ISO 45001, the new enhanced Health and Safety standard.”