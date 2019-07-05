Axion Polymers wins a National Recycling Award

Axion Polymers has won a 2019 National Recycling Award in the ‘Team of the Year – Commercial’ category for its circular approach to serving clients’ needs for recycled polymers.

The MRW National Recycling Awards bring together recycling and waste management professionals to recognise and celebrate best practice and innovation in recycling and waste management.

The National Recycling Awards judges, praised the Manchester-based plastics recycler’s knowledgeable team for their collaboration in developing bespoke recycled polymers to suit clients’ specifications for use in a wide range of new products.

× Expand Axion_Polymers NRA 2019

At Axion’s two processing sites, plastics recovered from end-of-life vehicles are refined into high-quality engineering polymers that match virgin material quality.

Collecting the award at a ceremony at the London Hilton, Park Lane, Business Development Manager Mark Keenan said: “Circular economy principles run throughout every aspect of the Axion Polymers team’s work and we’re delighted to have been recognised with a National Recycling Award.”

Amy Stiven, Sales and Logistics Manager added: “We’re proud of our ability to understand and satisfy technical sales. We build long-term relationships with customers to deliver successful, sustainable and locally-sourced raw material supply chains with all-round economic and environmental benefits.”

Axion Polymers is part of the Axion Group that develops and operates innovative resource recovery and processing solutions for recycling waste materials.