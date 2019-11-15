Azelis and Lonza extend partnership for polymer & process additives in Europe

Azelis has announced the extension of its partnership with Lonza, a global supplier of lubricants, antistats, antifogs, dispersants and processing aids.

Effective immediately, this new agreement will see Azelis distribute both Acrawax and GlycolubeTM product ranges in a number of new territories across Eastern and Northern Europe.

This new mandate expands the existing partnership between Lonza and Azelis in Benelux and Germany.

The Acrawax and GlycolubeTM product lines are complementary to Azelis’ high-quality specialty product portfolio and now allows the local teams to offer a full range of Rubber & Plastic Additives (R&PA) ingredients to the local markets.

This mandate extension further underlines Azelis’ global strategy to organically grow and build substantial partnerships with its key suppliers.

Máté Petzke, Group Principal Manager Lonza at Azelis, said: “We are very happy to step up the collaboration with Lonza in the R&PA industry. With this product range, we complete our existing product portfolio and position ourselves as a key player in this industry. Our customers can now access Lonza’s specialty products and obtain our technical expertise and innovative formulation advice in one go.”

Thomas Mittendrein, Distribution Manager at Lonza Coatings & Composites, added: “We have been working with Azelis for quite some time and are delighted to extend the partnership across Europe. We are convinced that customers will find a great market partner in Azelis, as their dedicated teams of specialists offer the best service in combination with technical advice and trend information.”