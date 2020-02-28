BÜFA Composite Systems establishes new distribution companies for composite specialities in Europe

From 3rd March 2020, BÙFA will offer its complete portfolio to composites manufacturers, including those in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, and Great Britain and Ireland.

This comes against the background of the acquisition of AOC, meaning distribution in other European countries is being reorganised.

× Expand BÜFA Produkion

BÜFA company is consolidating its leading position as a specialty manufacturer and distributor for the composites market in Europe.

Fons Harbers, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for EMEA at AOC Aliancys, said: “We’ve enjoyed working with BÜFA Composite Systems for many years. With this new cooperation, we can offer our customers in Europe much better market access to BÜFA and AOC Aliancys products.”

Lothar Kempf, Managing Director at BÜFA Composite Systems, said: “AOC Aliancys products are known for their quality and performance, so we’re delighted to be building up a comprehensive sales network in Europe, making use of the synergies of the products offered by BÜFA, AOC Aliancys, and additional premium retail partners.”