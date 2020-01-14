BÜFA to expand in the UK by acquiring AOC

BÜFA Composite Systems has announced it will acquire AOC UK, the leading UK supplier of composite products.

The acquisition will take place on the 3rd March 2020, and AOC will trade as BÜFA Composites UK.

With the purchase, BÜFA is not only expanding its presence in the UK market, but also consolidating its leading position as a speciality manufacturer for the composites market in Europe.

Felix Thalmann, CEO of BÜFA Group, said: “This will strengthen more than just our market activities. This is the coming together of two strong and complementary partners.”

Joe Salley, Global CEO for AOC Aliancy’s, said: “We are glad to strengthen our trusting, successful cooperation with BÜFA, and at the same time create a stronger company in the UK.”

“This will serve our customers even better and create a bright future for our UK employees.”

Lothar Kempf, Managing Director of BÜFA Composite Systems, said: “After March 3rd, the AOC Aliancys portfolio will be offering through BÜFA Composites UK.”

“In combination with the BÜFA specialties product range and already existing products, capabilities and fantastic team at BÜFA Composites UK, this will create a high-quality, fully fledged solution provider for all composites customers in the UK.”