Baerlocher strengthens its Asian presence in India

Baerlocher is investing $30 million (approximately £23 million) in its Indian subsidiary, doubling its existing capacity by 2021 with phase one due for completion in mid-2019.

The company believes this investment demonstrates its commitment to the buoyant Indian plastics industry, supporting its growth and providing choice for convertors to enable their transition towards sustainable Calcium based stabiliser systems for all PVC applications.

Metal stearates production will be further expanded as well as warehousing facilities and a state of the art research and development laboratory will be established.

“The PVC industry globally is under varying stages of transition to more sustainable additive solutions and we are positioned locally in all regions to support these goals” said Andy Jones Global Head of the Strategic business unit – PVC Additives

“Our entire global network of manufacturing excellence and solution providing capability in supporting this technology change is at Baerlocher India’s disposal.”

Jayen Modi added “With our new capacity in 2019, we will remain as a reliable supplier of non-dusting Lead stabilisers and Liquid mixed metal stabilisers with room to grow further in these sectors, however, a range of exciting new product forms for Calcium based systems will be available to our customers for the first time in mid-2019.”

Baerlocher’s plant in Dewas, near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was purchased in 1999 from National Peroxide, a milestone that marked the beginning of the Baerlocher Group of Companies presence in India.