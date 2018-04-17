Balenciaga release £645 plastic bag shirt

Spanish fashion house Balenciaga has released a £645 shirt made from plastic bags.

First showed at Paris Fashion Week late last year, the self-titled ‘Plastic-Bin shirt’ costs £645 and is now on sale in Selfridges.

It is made from 100 per cent polyethylene, the same material used to make plastic bags and features the brand’s name in gold letters on the back.

This isn’t the only plastic piece to hit the mainstream recently, Celine is selling a plastic handbag for over £400, and Burberry released a sheer plastic mac ahead of 2018.

