Ban on plastic packaging will slow innovation, says IV

The IK’s Managing Director has responded to the new EU Commissioner for Environment’s comments of a general ban on plastic packaging in Europe, with the IK calling it ‘counterproductive’.

The IK has called on the EU Commissioner to do more to ensure that plastic packaging in Europe does not end up in landfills, and is instead recycled.

Dr Martin Engelmann, IK Managing Director, said: “The Commissioner should ask himself how his statement will be received by those who are about to decide on investments in recyclable packaging or recycling plants.”

“If politicians exclude plastic packaging from the circular economy, these urgently needed investments will certainly not be made.”

“Some politicians are currently suggesting to consumers and voters that blanket bans can be used to overcome the major challenges in environmental and climate protection. Unfortunately, they forget to mention the contribution plastic packaging makes, for example, to CO2 savings and food safety.”