Bank of England agrees supply deal for polymer in twenty pounds

The Bank of England, Britain’s central bank, has found suppliers for its run of twenty pound banknotes.

The Bank has signed contracts with CCL Secure Limited and De La Rue to supply the polymer substrate for the next £20 banknote.

The Bank said it started a formal public procurement process in March 2016 for the supply of polymer substrate for the £20. The final decision to award contracts to CCL Secure and De La Rue was taken by the Court of the Bank of England. Supplies will start next year.

The new notes will feature nineteenth century painter J.M.W Turner, after the Bank opened nominations in the visual arts category and Turner received most votes.