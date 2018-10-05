Barton completes four silo installation

Barton Fabrications, UK aluminium silo manufacturer, has completed a four-silo installation at Coster Group, a multinational supplier of spray packaging solutions and filling equipment.

With a capacity of 55 tonnes each, the four silos supplied to Coster UK are 12 metres high and 3.5 metres in diameter.

Two silos are currently being used for polypropylene feedstock for the new production line with the additional silos prepared, ready for planned further expansion at the site.

The company says, the installation at Coster’s aerosol valve manufacturing site in Barlborough, Derbyshire is part of the site’s expansion and the company’s development into manufacture of its own actuator components.

David Fearn Operational Manager at Coster UK, said: “We haven’t previously used injection moulders at Barlborough, so didn’t have experience of silo installation. We were delighted with the comprehensive support provided by Barton: all necessary drawings and specifications were supplied for the silo bases, they were very flexible with their installation schedule and silo erection was completed faultlessly.”