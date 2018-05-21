Barton completes multi-silo installation

Barton Fabrications’ has completed its latest installation of six aluminium storage silos.

The vessels are nine metres high with a diameter of 3.5 metres and 40 ton capacity used for storing plastic granules to support the plastic moulding industry.

The aluminium silos are identical, fitted with load cells and telemetry for ease of content management and stock re-ordering.

Mark Barton, Managing Director of Barton Fabrications said: “We are seeing unprecedented demand for storage vessels from the UK plastics industry. This multi-silo installation is just one of several we have completed recently.”