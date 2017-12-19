Barton Fabrications celebrates 35 years of silo trade

Barton Fabrications, a maker of aluminium silos based in Portishead near Bristol, is celebrating 35 years of trade this year.

Founded John Barton started his silo company to serve the plastics and food industries in 1982. Now alongside its UK market, silos are exported globally to markets from Scandinavia to Korea and Australia.

Looking to the future, Barton Fabrications is well placed for continued growth. Particular areas for development reported by the company include the increased use of recycled materials, which opens up additional opportunities for applications for Barton’s innovative static blender unit.

× Expand Mark Barton with his Barton Fabrications silo former.

Mark Barton, Director of Barton Fabrications, said: “Although at first sight, silos are just simple metal storage vessels, we have been able to make a number of design innovations over our three and a half decades of trading. Early enhancements included insulation fitted to foodstuff silos to reduce condensation problems and latterly a ‘penthouse’ design which improves safety and convenience for operators working at height. Additionally, the introduction of load cells and telemetry has simplified supply logistics and our static in-silo blender for recycled plastics is a true innovation recognised by sales around the globe.

“We are in an extremely strong position to develop both our products and their applications and, with the support of a dedicated team of employees, we are set for continued product development.”

The company is now looking to expand is apprenticeship program to secure the skills in fabrication it needs for further growth.