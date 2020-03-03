BASF’s plastic additives help to improve the durability of motorways in India

BASF’s light stabilisers from its Chimassorb range have been used by Megaplast India, a leading polyethylene products manufacturer in India, to produce a nonwoven geotextile used in the construction of national motorways.

The additive package plays a crucial role in stabilising the production process and extending the service lifespan of the geotextiles.

× Expand Kunststoffadditive von BASF helfen die Haltbarkeit von Autobahnen in Indien zu verbessern

BASF has not only provided Megaplast with the suitable light stabiliser package, but also helped them interpret the technical data results.

During the testing period, BASF assisted Megaplast with the trial of various formulations, which gave them the option to choose the optimal balance between cost and performance.

Hermann Althoff, Senior Vice President for Performance Chemicals Asia Pacific, said: “Nonwoven geotextiles are high-performance materials used to improve the soil for the foundations of above-ground structures.”

“They also help protect against weather erosion damage, therefore yielding substantial benefits in civil engineering projects.”

“During the production process, our plastic additives allow longer running times, resulting in more stable processing and reduce maintenance costs, which makes them suitable for highly demanding processing conditions.”