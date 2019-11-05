BASF’s plastic additives improve the manufacture and functionality of underwater cable sheathing

Siechem Wires and Cables, a leading manufacturer and exporter of marine and shipboard cables in India, has developed underwater cables using at tailor-made BASF plastic additives packaging, comprising of an antioxidant from the Irganox range and light stabilisers from the Chimassorb and Tinuvin ranges.

The additives play a crucial roles in stabilising the production process and extending the service lifespan of underwater cable sheathing.

Hermann Althoff, Senior Vice President for Performance Chemicals Asia Pacific at BASF, said: “The plastics industry requires plastic additives to achieve the desired properties and performance of their products in specific applications.”

“Our plastic additives enable a wide range of plastic applications to remain extremely durable and withstand natural elements better, as the underwater cable example demonstrates.”