BASF 3D Printing Solutions appoints new Chief Commercial Officer

BASF 3D Printing Solutions (B3DPS), a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF New Business (BNB), has appointed François Minec Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 1, 2019.

He will be responsible for the commercial development of all four B3DPS business segments as an industry expert.

Minec has over 15 years’ experience of business development in specialty plastics and chemicals.

He previously founded the company Advanc3D Materials specialised in material solutions for Powder Bed Fusion.

Volker Hammes who is responsible for the business development of BASF 3D Printing Solutions, said: “With François Minec, we have gained a proven industry expert for this key role, François has extensive knowledge and experience in the dynamic market of industrial 3D printing. Together with him, I am pleased to continue our consistent growth trajectory.”