BASF 3D Printing Solutions exhibits new brand for industrial additive manufacturing solutions at Formnext 2019

BASF 3D Printing Solution will be exhibiting an expanded product range and a new brand presence at Formnext 2019.

With the introduction of its new Forward AM corporate brand, BASF continues to pursue its goal of driving industrial scalability at the next phase of additive-based manufacturing.

× Expand BASF 3D Printing Solutions presents an innovative industrial Additive Manufacturing product and service portfolio with a new brand name at Formnext 2019 in Frankfurt.

Under the Forward AM brand the company offers end-to-end materials and service solutions along the entire value chain, form an initial product idea through to its serial manufacture.

Forward AM has the most extensive materials portfolio in the industrial 3D printing market today, encompassing powder bed fusion, advanced plastic and metal filaments, and the latest photopolymers.

Visitors to Formnext can look forward to example application highlights from Forward AM, as well as the latest customer components from a wide range of industrial sector, including a 3D printed full size surfboard, and an engine bracket developed in collaboration with Daimler.