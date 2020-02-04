BASF accredited as Carbon Literate

BASF has become the first organisation in the UK chemical sector to be accredited as Carbon Literate.

Working with The Carbon Literacy Project, BASF has developed an accredited, company specific course which allows participants to be certified as Carbon Literate.

The Carbon Literacy Project, a Manchester-based non-profit organisation, provides a standardised and accredited approach to Carbon Literacy education involving a full day of learning, with a commitment to action as part of the output.

BASF joined 38 other leading companies that have been accredited by The Carbon Literacy Project as having a substantial commitment to Carbon Literacy.

Dr Geoff Mackey, Sustainability Director at BASF, said: “It’s essential for the world’s leading chemical company to take a lead on this. It’s important to give our customers, partners, and colleagues the knowledge to be able to reduce their own carbon footprint and that of BASF.”

Richard Carter, Managing Director for BASF in the UK and Ireland, said: “We feel that the challenge of climate change needs to be addressed now. Carbon Literacy helps our employees to make better decisions to reduce production of greenhouse gases.”

“Each individual action adds up to a much bigger effect, which is why we fell that Carbon Literacy education is essential.”